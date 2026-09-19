Boonshoft announces death of Walnut the hedgehog

DAYTON — Walnut, an African four-toed hedgehog who served as an educational ambassador animal at the Boonshoft Museum, has died.

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She was humanely euthanized following a decline caused by age-related issues, the museum announced on social media.

Walnut arrived at the museum in 2022 when she was just shy of six months old.

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During her time at the facility, she participated in four Hedgehog Day events as the resident prognosticator and met thousands of children and adults from around the Miami Valley through educational programming.

Walnut served as an ambassador for her species and other small animals during her years at the museum, meeting staff, volunteers, and museum guests.

Sophia, Walnut’s primary keeper, began working with the hedgehog when Walnut first arrived at the facility.

“I was very lucky to have a close relationship with Walnut,” Sophia said. “I started working with Walnut when she first arrived to the museum and it quickly became known among our team that Walnut seemed to always come out for me. Whether it was preparing for Hedgehog Day, nail trims, painting or just socialization, Walnut always trusted me.”

Sophia noted that caring for Walnut required an understanding of her personality.

“She had a very sassy demeanor, but she loved fleece blankets, worms, tiny metal cups and ripe pear,” Sophia said. “She taught me so many things, but mostly patience. You can’t force a hedgehog to do anything; everything is on their own terms and she was one stubborn hedgehog. I will cherish all of the memories I had caring for her during her life here at the Boonshoft.”

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