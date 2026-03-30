Boonshoft celebrates sand cat’s 7th birthday

DAYTON — The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery celebrated a special birthday over the weekend.

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The Museum shared on social media that their sand cat, Kevin, turned 7 on Sunday.

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“Happy 7th Birthday to Kevin, the sand cat! Kevin enjoyed a colorful ice cake with special treats to celebrate his big day!” the post read.

Sand cats are the only truly desert-dwelling small wild cat, according to the museum.

They have extra fur on the bottom of their paws to protect them from the hot desert sand.

The museum added that this special adaptation helped protect Kevin from the freezing cold ice as he moved his cake around.

Sand Cat Birthday Boonshoft Dayton (Boonshoft Museum of Discovery)

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