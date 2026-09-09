Both drivers injured after crash involving Mercedes, semi on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two drivers were injured after a crash involving a Mercedes and a semi on Interstate 75 on Monday.

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The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 7 on southbound I-75 near U.S. 40, as previously reported.

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An initial Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) investigation shows that a semi-truck and a Mercedes crashed in the right lane. After the wreck, the Mercedes went off the road, hit a barrier wall, and overturned.

The semi also went off the road, hit a guardrail, and a barrier wall, according to OSHP.

Medics extricated the Mercedes driver.

They transported both drivers to local hospitals, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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