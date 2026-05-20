Boyfriend charged in ‘sadistic’ abuse of 7 children appears in court

A boyfriend accused of abusing seven children in a Dayton home appeared in court on Tuesday.

Boyfriend charged in ‘sadistic’ abuse of 7 children appears in court

DAYTON — A boyfriend accused of abusing seven children in a Dayton home appeared in court on Tuesday.

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Stephanas Golden, 40, appeared in the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County on Tuesday, charged with several felonies, including child endangering.

He stood mute in front of the judge. A not guilty plea was entered for Golden, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Heather Pippen is also charged with four counts related to the abuse of her children and not cooperating with police. The court entered a non-guilty plea on May 12.

Both were arrested on Wroe Avenue on April 21.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Social media video showing alleged child abuse leads to arrest of mother, boyfriend

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Prosecutors believe Golden used belts, buckles, and paddles to beat all seven children.

He also allegedly punched a 14-year-old repeatedly in the chest.

“The child reported he thought he was going to pass out or die,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

>>RELATED: Mother, boyfriend facing charges after social media video captures alleged child abuse

A 15-year-old girl managed to record her younger sibling being abused and get the video to social media to draw police attention.

“It will bring tears to your eyes to see what this guy is doing to this young child,” Heck said.

>>RELATED: Mother charged in ‘sadistic’ abuse of 7 children appears in court

Prosecutors said Pippen knew about the abuse, and not only didn’t stop it but occasionally participated.

We will continue to follow this story.

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