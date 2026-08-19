Boys high school soccer coach wins 500th career game

TIPP CITY — A local boys’ high school soccer coach reached an incredible milestone on Monday.
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Bethel High School boys soccer head coach Bob Hamlin won his 500th career game on Monday night.
The Bees beat Graham High School, 4-1.
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Bethel Athletics said in a social media post that Hamlin is the third-winningest high school boys soccer coach in Ohio.
“A milestone like this represents so much more than a number,” Bethel Athletics said. “It is a reflection of years of dedication, leadership, commitment, and the countless student-athletes who have had the opportunity to play for Coach Hamlin.”
Samir Mamatov scored the Bees’ first goal, but senior Reynald Rincon added three.
“Congratulations to Coach Hamlin, his players, coaches, families, and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey,” the athletic department added. “500 wins is an unbelievable accomplishment and a milestone that will forever be a part of Bethel soccer history!”
Bethel’s next match is Aug. 25, when they host Emmanuel Christian Academy.
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