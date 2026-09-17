Bradford man killed in early morning Darke County crash

BRADFORD — A 23-year-old Bradford man died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Darke County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m. on Horatio Harris Creek Road in Adams Township.

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State troopers said Tyler Etter was driving a 2023 Dodge Challenger eastbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The car struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times, and Etter died at the scene.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Emma Henderson of Versailles, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel transported Henderson by ground ambulance to Upper Valley Medical Center.

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

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