Brandon Phillips to sign one-day contract to retire a Cincinnati Red

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 31: Brandon Phillips #4 of the Cincinnati Reds throws over to first base during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 31, 2014 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds fan-favorite Brandon Phillips will soon retire with the franchise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phillips, 44, will sign a one-day contract with the team on Saturday to retire a Red, the team announced on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Brandon Phillips was an incredible baseball player. He brought a style and personality that Reds fans absolutely loved,” Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini said in a statement. “He was a cornerstone of our club and one of the most dynamic players in the game. The connection he built with this city was real, and retiring him as a Red is our chance to honor that unforgettable relationship.”

Phillips spent 11 seasons with the Reds between 2006 and 2016. During his time in Cincinnati, he was a 4-time Gold Glover, 3-time All-Star, and a Silver Slugger once.

He holds the franchise records for the most hits, home runs, runs batted in, and doubles by a second baseman.

Phillips will sign his contract on the same day he’s inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame alongside Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders, and Lou Piniella.

Reds Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Weekend takes place this weekend, running from Friday through Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]