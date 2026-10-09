Breeze Airways launches inaugural service to Fort Lauderdale

DAYTON — Breeze Airways is making its inaugural flight to Fort Lauderdale.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dianne and Mike Sunderman were headed to Florida to watch the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins.

They say they bought the tickets months ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our round-trip tickets after taxes were $230 each, and we paid for our luggage,” Diane said.

Dan Agusto and his family were on the inaugural flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dayton.

This was their first time flying with Breeze Airways and their first time in the state.

“We’ve never really been to Ohio and she saw this Breeze Airline and were like, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ The price was right,” Agusto said.

Gil Turner, director of the Department of Aviation for the airport, says flights like this will drive down the costs of expensive airfare.

“Breeze Airways is known for low fares, and I think this is gonna give the community what they need: cheaper fares to go to where they want to go, particularly in the Florida markets,” Turner said.

Turner said passengers may be able to travel to new cities with Breeze Airways soon.

“We are always looking at new destinations, and so we look forward to this airline to continue to grow here and for them to add more destinations today,” he said.

Turner said in the next few weeks passengers can look forward to other new destinations offered through Breeze Airways like Fort Myers, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina, with flights starting as low as $49.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group