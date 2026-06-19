Breezy, cooler than normal; chance of rain, storms Father’s Day weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — We will continue to see cooler-than-normal temperatures this weekend.

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Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see partly cloudy skies on Friday. It will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It will not be a complete washout this weekend.

We will see partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of showers, and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase on Father’s Day. There is a chance of strong storms late Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Father’s Day.

It will stay cooler-than-normal to start next week.

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