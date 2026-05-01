Bridge to remain closed into next week after crash involving utility truck in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A bridge in Greene County is expected to remain closed into next week after a crash on Thursday night.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Indian Ripple Road and Factory Road at 6:29 p.m.
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An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that a 2022 Freightliner M2 truck-trailer combination was going east on Indian Ripple Road. As it got close to the intersection, the truck swerved to avoid hitting a slow-moving vehicle and lost control.
The truck went through the intersection off the southeast corner of the road, hit a guardrail, and went down into an embankment.
The bridge was also hit during the crash.
On Friday, the City of Beavercreek said the Greene County Engineer has conducted a preliminary assessment and will determine necessary temporary repairs, next steps, and a timeline for reopening.
State troopers added that while no one was injured in the crash, the driver, a 19-year-old Delaware man, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.
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