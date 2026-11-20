BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Service Department will be conducting smoke tests on the sanitary pipes on Friday.

The tests will take place in the Heckathorn neighborhood from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to social media.

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The city said the tests are part of its efforts to identify areas of the system where stormwater is infiltrating the sanitary lines.

Smoke is blown into the sanitary lines from the streets to locate broken pipes and defective systems.

The smoke will exit through the vent pipes on the top of homes.

Smoke will not enter homes unless there is defective plumbing. The smoke is harmless and will not cause harm if you find it in your home.

The smoke is not a fire hazard and will not cause damage to clothing, curtains, or other materials in your home.

If smoke does come into your home, contact the crews testing in your neighborhood,

To prevent smoke from entering your home, pour a gallon of water into any seldom-used drains in your home.

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