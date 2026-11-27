‘Brought a lot of joy;’ Volunteers help deliver Thanksgiving meals in Greene Co.

XENIA — Hundreds enjoyed a meal and each other’s company at the annual Thanksgiving free meal in Xenia on Thursday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with volunteers. They explained why they have volunteered at this event for years tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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The event happened at the Schindler Banquet Center in Xenia.

About 70 volunteers served all the classic Thanksgiving foods. Ava spoke with a family who said that volunteering has become their family tradition.

“We were just looking for something to do to help out as part of the community, and this is a great opportunity to do that,” said Courtney Sparks.

He and his four kids started helping.

“It brought a lot of joy to us,” said Sparks. “It’s allowed us to just create some fellowship; it has been time together, getting to know the community.”

They’ve done this for five years.

“We’ll help serve food, we’ll take their drink orders, bring out food,” explained Sparks.

They also talk to people.

“We have people that come, and if they’re lonely, we have to have conversation with them so that they’re not lonely,” said Emily Blanford, event coordinator.

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