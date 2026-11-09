Browns’ 2-point conversion attempt fails in overtime loss at Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Cleveland Browns fell in a close game to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
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Shedeur Sanders threw an incomplete pass in the Browns’ failed two-point conversion attempt in a 23-22 loss to the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The game was tied at 16-16 at the end of regulation. Tyler Shough threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson, and the extra point gave New Orleans a 23-16 advantage.
Harold Fannin Jr. turned a short pass from Sanders, broke several tackles, and scored a 39-yard touchdown with a minute left in overtime. Cleveland went for two, but Carl Granderson pressured Sanders and forced an incomplete pass.
The Browns fell to 5-4 overall.
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The score was tied at 6-6 as the teams traded field goals for three quarters. Charlie Smyth’s 48-yard field goal put New Orleans ahead, 9-6.
On the Browns’ next series, Sanders found a wide-open K.C. Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give them a 13-9 lead.
New Orleans reclaimed the lead, 16-13, on Audric Estime’s 2-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left. Andre Szmyt kicked a 51-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to tie the game at 16-16.
The game went into overtime.
The Saints drove downfield, and Johnson’s 15-yard touchdown catch capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive.
Fannin Jr.’s touchdown capped an 8-play, 67-yard drive.
Sanders started in place of injured Deshaun Watson. He went 19-of-31 passes for 297 yards and two scores. The Saints sacked him five times.
Cleveland hosts Houston on Nov. 15.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
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