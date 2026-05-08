Browns’ defensive star to miss second season in a row

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the 2026 season.

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Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the second season in a row, the team announced on Friday.

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The 26-year-old suffered a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens in October 2024 and has not played since.

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021, has played in 49 games, recording 302 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

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