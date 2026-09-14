Browns make too many mistakes in season-opening loss at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Mistakes cost the Cleveland Browns in opening the 2026 NFL Season.

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The Browns committed 11 penalties and turned it over twice in a 34-10 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson was sacked five times.

The Jaguars never trailed.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 245 yards and four scores.

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Cleveland was on the march to start the game. But Watson was intercepted by Foyesade Oluokun.

Lawrence threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington to put the Jaguars ahead, 7-0.

Lawrence found Josh Cameron for a four-yard score to extend it to 14-0 after one quarter.

Cam Little made a 47-yard field goal to increase it to 17-0. K.C. Concepcion fumbled, and Jacksonville recovered. Lawrence threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Strange as the Jaguars led 24-0 at halftime.

Denzel Boston caught a 46-yard touchdown with 1:52 left for his first NFL touchdown.

The Browns play at Tampa Bay on Sept. 20.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7, WHIO Radio.

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