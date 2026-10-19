Browns move into 1st place in AFC North after late field goal beats Ravens

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns lead the AFC North Division after Sunday’s win.

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The Browns scored 10 fourth-quarter points as they beat the Baltimore Ravens, 13-10, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Andre Szmyt made a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The Browns are tied for first place with Pittsburgh. They have the head-to-head advantage after beating the Steelers earlier this month.

Cleveland improves to 4-2 overall.

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The Ravens jumped ahead early as Tyler Huntley threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas to take a 7-0 lead. Tyler Loop added a 34-yard field goal as Baltimore led 10-0 at halftime.

Szmyt made a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10-3 after three quarters.

The Ravens missed out on chances to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Loop missed a 49-yard field goal, and Cory Schwesinger recovered a Derrick Henry fumble at the Baltimore 35-yard line.

Cleveland took advantage of the short field as Audric Estime’s touchdown run tied the game at 10.

The Browns had a chance to take the lead, but Szmyt missed a 48-yard field goal with 3:44 remaining. Cleveland’s defense forced a three-and-out and took over at their 20-yard line with 1:59 to play.

Watson threw a 33-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy with 42 seconds left to move the Browns to the 29-yard line.

Baltimore blocked Szmyt’s 42-yard field goal on fourth down as time expired. But the Ravens were called offsides and gave the Browns a first down at Baltimore’s 18. It also gave Szmyt another chance to win it.

Cleveland’s next game is Oct. 25. They travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

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