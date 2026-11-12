Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Texans

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

BEREA — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start Week 10 against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

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He missed Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints after entering concussion protocol on Nov. 4, as previously reported.

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Watson sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1. He was cleared to return to the game.

He did not practice on Nov. 4 and 5 but returned in a limited capacity on Nov. 6.

Shedeur Sanders filled in for Watson in Week 9’s overtime loss to the Saints.

Cleveland hosts Houston at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 15.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

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