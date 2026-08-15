Browns rookie wideout impresses in preseason loss to Bears

CHICAGO — A rookie stood out for the Cleveland Browns in their 2026 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

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KC Concepcion’s punt return helped set up a field goal and scored the Browns’ only touchdown in a 34-10 loss to the Bears.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but Chicago scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

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After forcing Chicago to a three-and-out in the first quarter, Concepcion returned a punt 31 yards. Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy to set up a third and five. Denzel Boston’s 15-yard catch gave the Browns a first down.

Andre Szmyt nailed a 50-yard field goal to put the Browns up 3-0.

On Cleveland’s next drive, Watson found Dylan Sampson on a screen pass for 43 yards into Chicago territory. Concepcion had an 11-yard reception to the Bears’ 14-yard line. On the next play, he scored the game’s first touchdown, increasing it to 10-0.

The Bears scored 10 straight points to tie it at 10-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, Case Keenum threw a short pass to Salvon Ahmed. He ran 49 yards for a touchdown. Chicago never trailed again.

Deshaun Watson started the game for Cleveland. He went 11-for-15 for 126 yards. The Bears recovered a Watson fumble on fourth-and-two on Cleveland’s second drive of the second quarter. It led to Chicago’s first touchdown of the day.

Shedeur Sanders played the third quarter and part of the fourth. He finished 6-for-11 for 79 yards and an interception.

Cleveland hosts Buffalo in their second preseason game on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

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