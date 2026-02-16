Browns safety assaulted in NYC hotel, team says

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was reportedly assaulted while in New York City early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told CBS News that a 24-year-old man was beaten by four unknown men in a hotel lobby around 4:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Browns spokesperson confirmed Hickman was assaulted in a statement, adding that he “was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family.”

Hickman was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

He played college football at Ohio State.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group