Browns select former UC Bearcat in final day of 2026 NFL Draft

Cincinnati TE Joe Royer (11) catches a pass before a game on Sept. 27, 2025

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns went with offense on the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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The Browns selected four offensive players with five selections in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

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Among those selected was former Cincinnati Bearcat tight end Joe Royer.

He also played at Ohio State from 2021 until 2023.

Royer was the third-leading receiver for the Bearcats with 29 catches.

Cleveland also selected two players from Alabama in the fifth round: offensive lineman Parker Brailsford and linebacker Justin Jefferson.

The Browns also picked Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round, and BYU tight end Carsen Ryan in the seventh round.

Cleveland selected Denzel Boston, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Austin Barber on Friday in the second and third rounds.

They picked Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion on Thursday in the first round.

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