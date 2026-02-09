Brunch restaurant opens new location near The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — A restaurant has added a new location near The Greene and will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe is inviting the community to meet the team at their new location and to enjoy a 30% discount for all dine-in customers, according to a spokesperson.
The restaurant had a soft opening on Jan. 19 at its new location at 4448 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, right across the street from The Greene.
Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe is a family-owned brunch spot that serves fresh coffee at two locations, including Fairfield Commons.
