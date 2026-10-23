Buc-ee’s updates lawsuit against Beaver’s Mini Mart

BEAVERCREEK — Buc-ee’s has updated its trademark infringement lawsuit against Beaver’s Mini Mart in Beavercreek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Cody Butler will break down more from the updated court documents tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, the chain alleges that the cartoon beaver on the mini mart’s sign resembles Buc-ee’s iconic logo too closely.

In an amended complaint filed in federal court this week, Buc-ee’s claims the mini mart told news media that “it had never heard any objection for Buc-ee’s prior to its filing the lawsuit.”

Buc-ee’s claims in the court documents that it first reached out to the mini mart, located on Hanes Road, in March 2026 and never got a response.

Buc-ee’s sent the mini mart cease-and-desist letters two more times, including hand-delivering one in June, but did not get a response.

They filed the federal lawsuit the following month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group