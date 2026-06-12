Bucket truck overturns on Greene County road

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A portion of a Greene County road is closed after a crash involving a bucket truck.

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The crash happened on S. Alpha Bellbrook Road, between Stursman and Carpenter roads, on Friday.

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The Greene County Engineer shared images of the truck on its side in the middle of the road.

They said the truck went off the road into the berm before tipping onto its side and sliding across the pavement into the bridge.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

A tow company was working to remove the truck so crews could get the road back open.

Repairs are expected to be made to the guardrail and pavement on Monday.

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