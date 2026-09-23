Buckeye Country Superfest announces 2027 lineup

COLUMBUS — Grammy-winning performer Chris Stapleton will be headlining Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus next summer.
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Stapleton will be joined by Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Blake Whiten, and Laci Kaye Booth.
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Buckeye Country Superfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, at Ohio Stadium.
Those interested can register for presale ticket access now at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. Presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 19 a.m.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.
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