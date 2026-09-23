Buckeye Country Superfest announces 2027 lineup

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 16: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 16, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

COLUMBUS — Grammy-winning performer Chris Stapleton will be headlining Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus next summer.

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Stapleton will be joined by Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Blake Whiten, and Laci Kaye Booth.

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Buckeye Country Superfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, at Ohio Stadium.

Those interested can register for presale ticket access now at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. Presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 19 a.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

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