Buckeye Pie and Warped Wing debut at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — It was a big day at Dayton International Airport, where people gathered to celebrate the opening of two new places they hope will get the attention of travelers.

On Wednesday, people cut the ribbon to open Buckeye Pie, a pizza place that takes over the former Great American Bagel location. And Warped Wing will take over the former Max and Emra’s location at the airport.

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The unique opportunity to set up shop at the airport is something the co-owner of Warped Wing’s 9-year-old son understands.

Nick Bowman, Warped Wing co-owner, said, “He said, Dad, you guys are opening a Warped Wing in the airport? And I said, yeah, buddy, pretty cool, huh?”

City, county and economic leaders cannot wait for travelers to see this part of the Buckeye state. They are ready to see those travelers spend their money here.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said, “I just came off a trip, so I know how it feels when you land in an airport, and you want to get something good to eat and drink. We are going to serve that up to them.”

The goal is getting people to eat some pizza or wings. Share a pint and make a friend; come back to Gem City.

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