Bull rider dies after suffering ‘traumatic chest injury’ in accident at Fox Hollow Rodeo

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A bull rider is dead following an incident at a Warren County rodeo on Saturday evening.

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Fox Hollow Rodeo confirmed the “tragic loss” in a social media post on Sunday morning.

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“There are no words to express the sadness we are feeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” Fox Hollow Rodeo stated in the post.

In an update, Clearcreek Township Police identified the rider as 35-year-old Jason Blake Saylor.

Police were told that Saylor suffered a traumatic chest injury after either being kicked or stepped on by a bull around 7:40 p.m.

He was wearing chest protection at the time of the incident.

Saylor was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are investigating this as an accident.

Anyone with video of or information on the incident is asked to contact police dispatch at (513) 695-2525 or Detective Sgt. Kevin Barton at (937) 748-1267.

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