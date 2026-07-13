Bullet tears through Dayton home during weekend shootout

DAYTON — A bullet tore through a family’s home during a shootout in Dayton over the weekend.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talks to people who heard the gunfire and obtained video of the shooting.

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It took place in the 2200 block of Valley Street after 2:45 p.m. on July 11.

The gunfire happened on one side of the street, but one of the bullets made it across the road.

The father said he was standing in the room that the bullet tore through before it lodged in the side of his house.

Dayton police said a dispute between several people ended in a shootout.

Video obtained by News Center 7 shows a red car pulling away from the scene.

Police said a suspect fired shots and then someone else in the dispute shot back.

“One of them didn’t make it where it was supposed to go and ended up hitting the house,” the homeowner said.

He shared his security video of the gunfire, but didn’t want News Center 7 to use his name or show his face on camera.

He led our crews through his yard and up close to his house, where one of the bullets ended up.

“Ended up going through two-bedroom windows and actually lodged in a wall in the kitchen,” he said.

He was in that bedroom when he heard the shooting but was far enough away from the window that he wasn’t hit.

“So right from where it hit the window, about five feet,” he said.

That’s when he said he grabbed his wife and kids and went to the basement to get behind the only concrete walls in their house. His wife called 911.

“I was sitting at my desk, and I heard the gunshots outside the door, and that’s what made me look,” Mike Lykins of Moraine said.

Lykins works across the street, right behind the house where the shootout happened.

He said ten to 12 Dayton police cars arrived within minutes.

An iWitness 7 reporter shared a video of the police response from Saturday.

“They’re lucky they didn’t kill somebody. Stupidity,” Lykins said.

That homeowner said he’s feeling the same way: frustrated, but thankful.

“Windows can be replaced; drywall can be replaced. And that’s where I’m at with it now. No one was hurt. Thank God. So I’d rather replace windows than have to plan a funeral,” he said.

Dayton police are investigating the gunfire, and so far, they’ve arrested one person in connection with it.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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