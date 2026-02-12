Bullets hit house just feet away from children in their bedroom, mother says

DAYTON — While children sat in their bedroom on Wednesday night, gunfire rang out just feet away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to neighbors about a shots-fired incident LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of E Beechwood Avenue after 7 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Michele Smith said she watched five or six people shoot at each other.

She lives across the street and says her kids heard the bullets hit their home.

She called 911 and waited for the police.

Smith showed News Center 7 a bullet hole, about a foot below her kids’ bedroom.

She also pointed out two other bullet holes from previous shootings, which she said happened before they moved in last summer.

“This is the second or third time of a shooting that I’ve heard. And police swarming this building,” Smith said. “That’s not fair to our families... somethings got to stop.”

Smith said officers asked what she saw, took the bullets out of her home, and took photos.

“It’s getting ridiculous, the gunfire, the gunplay, everything is too much there. There’s innocent families getting hurt now,” she said.

The officers on scene couldn’t provide any information on what happened.

The dispatch supervisor said the call notes indicate that no one was injured in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group