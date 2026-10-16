Burglary suspect taken into custody on I-675

BEAVERCREEK — Police arrested a theft suspect on the interstate on Friday afternoon.
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Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught a large police presence on Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike around 1:15 p.m.
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Several cruisers were seen on both northbound and southbound I-675 near a blue sedan that was pulled over on the shoulder.
A spokesperson for Miamisburg Police confirmed they were on the scene, assisting Beavercreek Police.
Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar confirmed police took a male suspect in a reported burglary into custody.
The reported burglary happened earlier in the day, but additional details on that case were not immediately available.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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