Bus rides about to get longer for some across Miami Valley

DAYTON — RTA bus rides will be longer for some people starting this weekend.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman explains the bus route changes made by the Greater Dayton RTA LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO app.

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Starting on Sunday, the Greater Dayton RTA will adjust Routes 6, 12, and 17.

They will add new Route X12 and temporarily discontinue Route and the North Community Connector.

Route 17 will extend into new areas, connecting riders to jobs, healthcare, groceries, and retail, according to RTA Dayton’s website.

Riders told Bridgeman that they rely on these buses every day.

They said that their commutes are long enough already. The riders also worried that the changes to their daily stops will only make things worse.

BG Goodwon says that RTA has been a lifesaver for her.

“I think getting anywhere on 17 is going to take even longer,” she said. I think it’s just going to be a longer stretch of time to get to any place I’m going on 17.”

Visit this website for information.

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