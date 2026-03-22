Business closed after new Ohio law banning intoxicating hemp products went into effect

TROTWOOD — A business is now closed after a new Ohio law banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products went into effect.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Senate Bill 56 went into effect on Friday.

It grants law enforcement the authority to remove intoxicating THC products from unlicensed retail locations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Adam Seaton, the general manager of Best Bud Depot, told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they had plenty of products remaining.

They decided to give away their products before SB 56 took effect.

“Probably close to, like, 200 pounds and a bunch of gummies, bunch of everything,” he said. “And by 12:01 a.m., everybody was gone, and our stores were completely empty.”

Seaton said that since the law change, owner Gold Wasser had to lay off more than 400 employees across all his businesses.

Wasser and Seaton both say that they don’t mind the new regulations. They wish that SB 56 did not impact their business.

“I would never sell a product to someone that wasn’t tested, or it was unregulated, but they just make it look like we’re bad guys,” said Seaton. “We’re selling chemicals to people when if you we have a test for every product.”

Patterson says that companies like Best Bud Depot and others are still trying to fight Senate Bill 56 in court.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Adam Seaton, the general manager of Best Bud Depot, said they decided to give their products away before SB 56 took place.

“Probably close to, like, 200 pounds and a bunch of gummies, bunch of everything,” he said. “And by 12:01 a.m., everybody was gone, and our stores were completely empty.”

Seaton said that since the law change, owner Gold Wasser had to lay off more than 400 employees across all his businesses.

We will continue to update this story.

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