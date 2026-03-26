Business owner shares concerns about Cargill’s intentions to close local facility

DAYTON — Cargill announced it intends to close a Miami Valley facility in the future.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to a nearby business owner about the closure LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The food manufacturing confirmed its intention to close its Dayton facility on Needmore Road.

However, the facility “will remain operational” for the next 20 months or longer.

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A company spokesperson confirmed the plant will gradually decrease production.

This closure is expected to affect regional agriculture, as almost 10% of Ohio’s corn production currently passes through the facility.

Nearby business owners expressed concern about the loss of regular customers and the potential for a decrease in local economic activity.

Carie Moore, owner of Dillon’s Tavern, said her business frequently serves the plant’s employees.

“They come in after they get off work, get food and have really good roasted wings,” Moore said.

She added that the Cargill employees are like family to her and her staff.

The closure is also expected to reduce the truck traffic hauling corn along Needmore Road.

Moore explained that many long-haul drivers rely on the proximity of local businesses during their mandatory rest periods.

“The truckers park over here overnight. And then they walk over here, we’re the closest thing,” Moore said. “They walk over here, they get something to eat and then they walk back. So they’re not going to be able to do that anymore.”

While Moore acknowledged the benefit of the company providing a long transition period, she expressed concern regarding the current employment climate for the displaced workers.

“I’m happy they’re telling them 20 months out. But to actually find a job in this economy, it’s hard,” Moore said. “And for the ones that can retire out, I hope they get to retire. I pray that they get their money, you know.”

While the Dayton facility is slated to cease operations, Cargill maintains other assets in the region, including a shipping and receiving location in Sidney.

A specific date for the final day of operations has not been confirmed.

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