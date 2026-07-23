Business steps in to rebuild 10-year-old’s chicken coop after intentional fire

EATON — Word spread fast about someone setting a 10-year-old girl’s chicken coop on fire.

While police worked to find their suspect, a shed-building business reached out to the family.

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10-year-old Carlee Watson’s love for her chickens and her efforts in her 4-H project resonate with a lot of people.

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Timberline Portable Buildings is offering to build Carlee her dream coop.

“I kind of hope she goes hot pink, but that’s just me. I think it’ll be cool,” Jacob Wysong, Timberline Portable Buildings sales director, said.

>>RELATED: Propane torch, guns found at home of man accused of chicken coop arson

This comes after video caught a man intentionally setting the tarp covering her coop on fire.

“I found on Facebook where this young lady had had her coop destroyed. And so we happened to build coops. And so, we thought, why not be a blessing when we have the opportunity to?” Wysong said.

None of the chickens died in the fire.

She was preparing to show them at the upcoming Preble County Fair.

Wysong said he knows what kind of care goes into these projects.

“My mom and dad put us into 4-H, and we actually were part of the Steve Crow, Betty Crow era of 4-H. So, um, we showed sheep, and so I can imagine how devastated she could have been. I mean, not as devastated, but still devastated. I know she’s a resilient young lady,” Wysong said.

Court records show that 26-year-old Benjamin Heggs has been arrested and charged in connection with the fire.

While searching for his home, authorities found a propane torch, psychedelic mushrooms, and the clothes he allegedly wore during the fire.

While Heggs goes through the courts, Carlee will be picking out her new coop.

She will pick out the color and design on Friday.

Then the craftsmen at Timberline will start building on Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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