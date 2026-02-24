Businesses, community come together to honor former teacher, volleyball coach

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Community continues to find ways to rally around the family of Ashley Flynn, who investigators say her husband shot and killed last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovits will be live in Miami County with how the community has honored Ashley Flynn, live on News Center 7 Daybreak.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s heartbreaking;’ Neighbors speak out against possible data center in Urbana
- Truck crashes into pond in Montgomery County neighborhood
- Coroner IDs man shot, killed in area neighborhood
Several businesses have come up with ways to host fundraisers for Ashley’s family.
Caleb Flynn remains in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group