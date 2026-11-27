Three Weird Sisters has been a main street staple in Troy since 2013.

TROY — Many businesses are getting ready for more shoppers on Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky previews Small Business Saturday. She has the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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Several small businesses, including Three Weird Sisters, are looking forward to Saturday.

Three Weird Sisters are managed by a mom-and-daughter pair. It has been a Main Street staple in Troy since 2013.

The owner says that there is a little something for everyone.

This includes jewelry, salt and pepper shakers, and vintage plates. They recently put out their holiday decorations.

Beth Kerber says that she is excited for Small Business Saturday because it’s been a struggle competing with online shopping since COVID.

“It can make or break a business. I mean, if you can make enough to pay the heat bill for the next three months, you’re good to go,” she said. “So, there’s a lot of pressure on certain times of the year to put that money away for the times when it’s really slow.”

Kendall Kerber is her daughter. She’s been helping the store since she was five years old. Her goal is to build connections this weekend.

“We hope to get more people in, try to connect with more people, try to just get more people to see us and remember us and to want to come back in the future. Try to just be memorable,” said Kendall.

This is one of several businesses getting ready for Saturday.

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