Busy Centerville road to be closed 30 days for improvements

CENTERVILLE — A section of road will be closed in Centerville for at least 30 days as part of an improvement project.

Roughly 300 ft of Paragon Road between West Social Row Road and West Spring Valley Pike will be closed starting on Mar. 24, according to a social media post.

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A detour will lead drivers to take Yankee Street to bypass the road closure.

Part of this phase of the project is the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of West Social Row Road and Paragon Road.

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