Busy Clark County roadway closed due to fallen tree

CLARK COUNTY — A busy roadway in Clark County is closed due to a fallen tree.
A portion of the road near the 4400 block of St. Paris Pike is closed after a tree blocked the roadway, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher could not give a time for when the roadway would be reopened.
We will continue to follow this story.
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