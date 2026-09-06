Busy exit ramp reopens following lengthy construction project in Miami County

TROY — A busy exit ramp in Troy is back open after a months-long construction project.
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The ramp from northbound Interstate 75 to State Route 41 opened on Friday, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) confirmed on social media.
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“Thank you to our crews and contractors for working diligently on this project and seeing it through a very rainy final month,” ODOT wrote in the post.
The ramp had been closed since mid-April.
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