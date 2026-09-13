Busy Greene County road to see new traffic pattern

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County intersection will be seeing changes over the next few years.

The intersection of US 35 and Valley/Trebien Road will be changed to a four-way stop according to a social media post.

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This change is due to reduced sightlines for drivers on the westbound ramp at the intersection.

The change in traffic pattern will take place on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 16. Signs have been posted to notify drivers of the upcoming changes.

The addition of the all-way stop will be utilized as an interim measure while ODOT works to complete the design process for a permanent traffic signal to be installed.

Construction of the traffic signal is expected to begin in Spring 2028.

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