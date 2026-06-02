Busy intersection to close for water main construction

HUBER HEIGHTS — An intersection in Huber Heights will be closed for water main construction.
From June 3 through June 4, the intersection of Longford Road and Troy Manor Road will be closed, according to a spokesperson.
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The closures will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. on both days.
The closure is due to tying a new water main into the existing water main along Longford Road.
The road will be open earlier if the construction is completed sooner.
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