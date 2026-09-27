Busy intersection closed after vehicle hits person in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — A vehicle hit a person in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 8:04 p.m. at Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that westbound Shoup Mill Road is closed at Riverside Drive.

Our news crew at the scene sees cruisers and medics.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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