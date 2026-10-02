UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after reported pedestrian strike

DAYTON — Update: @ 7 a.m.
One person was transported to a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
Our News Center 7 crew on the scene said that the intersection has since reopened.
We are working to learn the condition of the person injured.
Initial Story:
Police are on the scene of a reported pedestrian strike.
Officers were called to a pedestrian strike just after 6 a.m. at Linden Avenue and Wellmeier Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that Linden Avenue between Wellmeier Avenue and Lorain Avenue is closed.
Additional information was not readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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