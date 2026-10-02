UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after reported pedestrian strike

One dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting, state to investigate

DAYTON — Update: @ 7 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene said that the intersection has since reopened.

We are working to learn the condition of the person injured.

Initial Story:

Police are on the scene of a reported pedestrian strike.

Officers were called to a pedestrian strike just after 6 a.m. at Linden Avenue and Wellmeier Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed that Linden Avenue between Wellmeier Avenue and Lorain Avenue is closed.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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