Busy road is scheduled for a temporary closure today due to bridge project

KETTERING — Wilmington Pike will be closed today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for stripping work.
This closure is in correlation with the Wilmington Pike Bridge Project, according to the City of Kettering on social media.
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Wilmington Pike will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
While the road is closed, drivers can use East Stroop Road and Woodman Drive to get around.
Local access to Meijer and nearby businesses will stay open.
Drivers should plan a little extra time if going through this area during the closure.
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