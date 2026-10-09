Busy road is scheduled for a temporary closure today due to bridge project

KETTERING — Wilmington Pike will be closed today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for stripping work.

This closure is in correlation with the Wilmington Pike Bridge Project, according to the City of Kettering on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Wilmington Pike will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

While the road is closed, drivers can use East Stroop Road and Woodman Drive to get around.

Local access to Meijer and nearby businesses will stay open.

Drivers should plan a little extra time if going through this area during the closure.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group