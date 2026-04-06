Busy road to undergo ‘major upgrade’ for several months in Montgomery County

Photo contributed by City of Kettering (via Facebook)

KETTERING — Drivers will see construction barrels along a busy Montgomery County road starting this week.

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The City of Kettering said in a social media post that Marshall Road between Wilmington Pike and David Road will get “a major upgrade starting this week.”

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The project will include reconstructing the curbs and the curb ramps between Lincoln Boulevard and Wilmington Pike, according to the social media post.

The intersection will also undergo “asphalt resurfacing and new pedestrian and bicycle improvements.”

The project is expected to take between four and six months to complete.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout most of the project, except for a two-week full closure at Lincoln Park Boulevard planned for this summer,” the city said.

Visit this website for project updates.

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