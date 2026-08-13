Butler Co. Sheriff deploys dive team to Ohio counties for river search operations

HAMILTON — Gov. Mike DeWine declared a State of Emergency for Perry and Muskingum counties due to severe flooding. In response to an official mutual aid request, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office deployed personnel and specialized equipment to Perry County at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2026.

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Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the response have undergone specialized training for water-related emergencies and rescue operations.

Team members regularly train in challenging conditions to maintain proficiency in dive operations, swift-water response, underwater search and recovery, emergency rescue techniques and the use of specialized water-rescue equipment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ongoing training prepares personnel to operate safely in hazardous environments, including flooded waterways, strong currents, limited visibility and rapidly changing conditions.

The team’s specialized equipment and training allow members to respond to emergencies within Butler County as well as assist communities throughout Ohio when requested.

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