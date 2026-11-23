Butler County deputy resigns after being indicted for OVI crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A former Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been indicted in connection with a crash from earlier this year.

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Eddie Lynch was indicted today on two felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one misdemeanor count of endangering children.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stemmed from a crash that occurred on private property in July in Ross Township.

“Upon being served with the indictment, Lynch submitted his resignation from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office,” the office wrote in a release.

Lynch is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7, according to online court records.

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