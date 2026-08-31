Butler County man among 90 Americans missing after flooding at Nepal-Tibet border

NEPAL — A 45-year-old West Chester man is among 90 Americans missing days after catastrophic flooding at the border of Nepal and Tibet, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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Venus Patel was staying at a hotel outside Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, when the flooding happened. He was traveling for a religious pilgrimage, according to a close friend.

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According to friends, he recently moved back to Butler County from St. Louis to care for his aging parents and take over his family business.

WCPO reported that one of his friends has flown to Kathmandu to look for Patel.

The death toll from the flooding is now over 900, with over 4,400 people remaining unaccounted for, CNN reported.

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