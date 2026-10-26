Butler County OVI Task Force secures federal traffic safety funding

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Task Force has been awarded $250,000 in federal traffic safety funding for 2027.

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The grant was awarded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office to support efforts against impaired driving.

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Pete Reising, Butler County OVI Task Force Coordinator, said the funding will benefit citizens.

“These funds are critical to ensuring that we are doing everything possible to keep our streets safe,” Reising said.

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