Caleb Flynn expected to be sentenced, faces life without parole

MIAMI COUNTY — Caleb Flynn is expected to be sentenced this afternoon after he was found guilty by a jury in the death of his wife.
Flynn was found guilty on nine charges last Tuesday, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.
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A 12-person jury deliberated for a little over two hours before reaching a verdict.
Flynn was seen crying between his attorneys as Judge Pratt read the verdict.
>> RELATED: Caleb Flynn found guilty on all counts in murder of wife, Ashley<<
His attorney, Patrick Mulligan, spoke to reporters after the verdict was read.
Mulligan said that the defense planned to file an appeal and that Caleb stands by his innocence.
In a hearing last Thursday, Judge Pratt ordered that Flynn will have to register on the state’s Violent Offender Registry if he is ever released from prison.
>>RELATED: Caleb Flynn appears in court before sentencing<<
Flynn will be sentenced today at 3 p.m. He faces a sentence of life without parole.
WHIO-TV will stream his sentencing on our free WHIO News App or our website.
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