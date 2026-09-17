Caleb Flynn Murder Trial: Locals express anxiety and curiosity about high-profile trial

TROY — News Center 7’s John Bedell talked with people in different parts of Miami County this week. They’ve all said they are anxious to see the end of this trial.

However, on Thursday morning, jury selection just started inside the historic Miami County Courthouse.

Jury selection started just after 11 a.m. Thursday. The judge, prosecutors, and the defense questioned a courtroom full of 61 potential jurors.

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This week in Miami County, people told News Center 7 they’ve been following the case and will be following the trial.

Barb Saluke of Minster said, “We will just because it’s local and I’m curious to see how everything pans out.”

She continued by saying, “It’ll be interesting to see if the case can remain in Miami County. I would think it’s a small enough venue that it might be tough to seat a jury here.”

Other people in Miami County who’ve been following the case said they are hoping for a plea agreement so there would not be any trial at all.

Stacy Bryant of Piqua said, “It just needs to be settled and stopped. I don’t think the kids should have to go (the witness stand). I don’t think the kids should be questioned. I think It’s not fair to them.”

News Center 7 also talked with several people who knew Ashley Flynn, who said they’re anxious as they get ready to follow the trial as it starts.

Don Watson of Tipp City said, “She was a beautiful Christian lady who was a friend of my daughter, Elizabeth, and it’s just sad.” He continued, “I just hope it gets over with and the right thing will be done.”

On top of the 12 jurors, the judge is looking for four alternates.

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